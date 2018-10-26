Carlo Sestini, Chris John Millington & Marcel Floruss for Canali Crossroads

Pin 0 Shares

Italian fashion brand Canali enlists influencers Carlo Sestini, Chris John Millington, and Marcel Floruss to play three different interpretations of the Canali man for their latest Fall Winter 2018.19 short film titled Crossroads.

“The “crossroads” concept comes to life in both a literal and figurative sense, as these men happen to live in the same contemporary building in the city. Their paths often cross, but somehow, they never meet.

As the three men go about their daily routines, we come to understand the stylistic differences that separate them. Their lives seem to run parallel, leaving us to wonder what traits they could possibly share. In the end, the common thread that binds them is not only an address but also the Canali Fall Winter 18 collection. Through the differentiation of our protagonists, the production visually conveys the versatility of the Canali brand, showing the collection’s dynamic power to cater to the tastes of diverse individuals.“

