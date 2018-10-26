Piero Mendez Models Reserved Fall Winter 2018.19 Collection

Pin 0 Shares

Top model Piero Mendez stars in Reserved‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer Bartek Wieczorek. In charge of styling was Ewelina Gralak, with beauty from hair stylist Wilson, and makeup artist Michal Bielecki.

See more images + video campaign below:





