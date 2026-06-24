Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY Spring 2027 Turns Fashion Into Broadcast

Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY presents AEOLIAN AFTERNOON, its Spring Summer 2027 collection, as a digital transmission built around uncanny daytime television. Hosted by LOVERBOY creatures Grom and Lin, the project takes shape through familiar broadcast segments that turn the collection into an episodic media drama. The tone draws from Lynchian references, The Mighty Boosh and Loose Women, creating a strange broadcast frame for the clothes, characters, sound and performance.

The OGB, or Ominous Growing Brick, gives the project its main visual force. The looming monolith represents algorithms, consumer culture and the constant demand for attention that shapes contemporary life. Around it, AEOLIAN AFTERNOON builds a soft-apocalyptic media setting where fashion, entertainment, commerce and survival start to blur. The collection continues ideas introduced in AW26 and explores the clash between analogue craft and digital ennui, artistic expression and commercial reality.

The design process began with drawing, collage and DIY experimentation. AEOLIAN AFTERNOON places physical making, being and believing inside the collection’s strange media frame. Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY combines gender fluid inclusivity with “allergic” tailoring, twisting familiar brand archetypes into distorted new forms. The cursed animal-bag family, floral artisanal beanies and handcrafted embellishments add warmth to a collection shaped by instability, humour and disruption.

Military and vintage-inspired garments carry rips, splatters and chemical treatments. The colour palette takes Renaissance references from fruit and vegetables, which the design team cut up and copied during development. Denim appears dragged through the mud, deconstructed shoes look rebuilt by hand, and knitted details appear wonkily completed, perhaps from memory. These details keep the DIY charge visible, with pieces that suggest the touch of a teenage punk working directly with material.

Recurring LOVERBOY signatures continue in warped silhouettes, while techniques developed through Charles Jeffrey No Wave Couture introduce sculptural approaches. Charles Jeffrey styled the collection himself, using gonzo garment layering to push the clothes into misshapen maximalism. In the brand’s language, this mess becomes a form of protest and a call for LOVERBOY followers to make, alter and disrupt using their own two hands.

Music also shapes AEOLIAN AFTERNOON. The collection takes its name from the Aeolian minor scale and launches with a new single produced by Tom Furse and Robert Fox. The track draws inspiration from the long-form works of Terry Riley and the atmosphere of continuous television transmissions. It runs through each video like a fuzzy broadcast signal, tying the collection’s image, sound and performance into one digital project.

AEOLIAN AFTERNOON presents the latest chapter of Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY through fashion, music, image and performance. It also previews what the brand plans to develop next. The full transmission arrives in January 2027.

SS27 LOOKBOOK:

Creative Director & Stylist: Charles Jeffrey

Stylist Assistant: Grace Brackstone

Photographer: Harry Carr

Videographer: Tom Eames

MUA: Terry Barber

MUA Assistant: Iryna Tretiak

Hair: Maki Tanaka

Hair Assistant: Chikako Shinoda

Movement Direction: Kate Coyne

Set Design: Nana-Yaw Mensah

Lead Scenic: Maria Shrigley

Scenic: Chloe Littlewood

Set Build: Tom Hope, Toby Broughton, Alex Cunningham

Models: Ali Mutter, Quadri Olajuwon Lamidiajao, Zara, Alex Chan Production and Casting: Madi Swain, Josh Nice.

Press Release: Bunny Kinney

Team: Naomi Ingleby, Ben Love, Dániel Rózsahegyi, Christopher Goodman, Alexandra Gibbs, Raquel Maillo Garcia, Odette Grummisch, Adélie Beese-Leroux, Ella Newey, Emma Istvánffy, Caoimhe Kelly, Nataliya Brady.

Assistants: Donna Piao, Lucie Oggel, Annelies Annys, Sally Huang, Mes Tammiso, Aria Fujiyoshi, Marco Vianello, Chiara Mandelli, Giorgia Trematerra.

CREATIVE FILM CREDITS:

Creative Director: Charles Jeffrey

Director: Robert Fox

DOP: Tom Eames

Gaffer: Frank Hammond, Ioanna Marti

Focus Puller: Ryan Tiernan

2nd DOP: Izzy Thompson

Photographer: Emma Jones

MUA: Terry Barber

MUA Assistant: Iryna Tretiak, Margot Shifano

Hair: Maki Tanaka

Hair Assistant: Chikako Shinoda

Movement Direction: Kate Coyne

Set Design: Nana-Yaw Mensah

Lead Scenic: Maria Shrigley

Scenic: Chloe Littlewood

Set Build: Tom Hope, Toby Broughton, Alex Cunningham

Models: Dominic Holmes, Susan G, Yen T, Josh Quinton, Stefano, TY, Ciaran, Ru Pearson, Jordan Cook, Gus Sharpe, Sakeema Crook, Ali Mutter.

Production & Casting: Madi Swain, Josh Nice

Press Release: Bunny Kinney

Team: Naomi Ingleby, Ben Love, Dániel Rózsahegyi, Christopher Goodman, Alexandra Gibbs, Raquel Maillo Garcia, Odette Grummisch, Adélie Beese-Leroux, Ella Newey, Emma Istvánffy, Caoimhe Kelly, Nataliya Brady.

Assistants: Donna Piao, Lucie Oggel, Annelies Annys, Sally Huang, Mes Tammiso, Aria