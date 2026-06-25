KENZO Spring Summer 2027 Looks Back to Paris

KENZO returns to Place des Victoires for Spring Summer 2027, with Nigo drawing from the Paris square where Kenzo Takada opened his flagship boutique in 1976. The location gives the season its main point of reference. At number 3 on the circular square, Takada created a space that carried his world into Paris and beyond. Fifty years later, Nigo looks to that address through memory, movement and the energy of the city.

Sportswear, tailoring, workwear and romantic detail move through the same wardrobe. Nigo treats the archive as an active source, drawing from images of Kenzo Takada and from 1970s figures such as Miles Davis. Pointed collars, layered silhouettes and dandy tailoring bring that era into focus without turning the collection into a direct revival.

Ivy League references give the season a strong graphic rhythm. Varsity jackets, rugby shirts, collegiate ribbons and house insignia appear across the lineup. Nigo places these codes inside the KENZO vocabulary through proportion, surface and unexpected decoration.

Florals and ribbons bring a more romantic side to the collection. Nigo links this direction to the haberdashery shops around Place des Victoires and to Takada’s own ribbon archive.

The bonsai motif comes from one of Takada’s poems and appears through prints and embroideries. Nigo uses it as a symbol of individuality, carrying a poetic idea into the surface of the clothes. Floral patterns also play a central role, ranging from archival recreations to blurred painterly prints. Other graphics return directly to Place des Victoires through an original 1976 illustration of Kenzo’s opening party.

Japanese denim appears through tailoring and ribbon detail, while velour denim, houndstooth, fil coupé florals and textured knitwear add weight and texture. Menswear brings practical workwear ideas into the season, then sharpens them through styling and construction. Striped cummerbund details introduce a formal note, giving utility pieces a more dressed sense of direction.

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Footwear expands the season’s mix of sport, workwear and archive reference. KENZO works with Converse on new versions of the Chuck 70 and the low top Jack Purcell, using varsity codes, florals and the bonsai motif. Nigo also introduces his first partnership with Paraboot, updating the Michael shoe with workwear inspired metal details and varsity lettering.