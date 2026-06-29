Aldo Maria Camillo Spring Summer 2027 Links Tailoring and Art

Aldo Maria Camillo presented Forme, his Spring Summer 2027 collection, during Paris Fashion Week. The season arrived with Archive Edition, an exhibition project that expanded the collection’s research into art, image and transformation. The two parts asked what remains of the present moment and what the eye has learned to recognize.

Camillo builds his creative project through art, material and construction. His background in visual arts, along with his connection to painter Manlio Rondoni, gives Forme its method. Brushstroke and stitching follow a related logic in this context. Both alter matter through layering, touch and removal. The collection takes that shared process into tailoring, treating each garment as a place where material, structure and meaning meet.

Subtraction drives the design. Camillo removes excess in order to define proportion, line and construction with greater clarity. The result gives the clothes a controlled presence. Silhouettes follow the body without restriction, leaving room for movement while keeping a precise vertical line. Jackets use natural shoulders and light internal structures that support a clean fall. Trousers bring generous volumes through Italian wools and structured cottons, balancing width with control.

Washed silk, denim, lightweight nylon, Italian wools and technical cottons form the season’s base. The palette stays close to neutral and natural shades, moving through pastel gabardines, technical greys, charcoal cottons and raw untreated surfaces. Unprocessed cotton appears as a structural foundation for shirts and jackets.

The collection imagery takes place in a setting that recalls an artist’s studio. Works by Manlio Rondoni enter the space and take part in the visual composition. Photography records the relationship between body, garment and artwork, turning the image into another form of research.

Archive Edition extends Forme into an exhibition project focused on transformation in tailoring and art. The exhibition presents selected Manipolazioni Pittoriche by Manlio Rondoni, a series created through painterly intervention on fashion editorial imagery. Rondoni changes the photographic image while preserving its origin, giving it a new visual identity through the act of painting.

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Luca Rondoni’s curatorial vision places transformation as the link between Camillo’s tailoring and Manlio Rondoni’s Manipolazioni Pittoriche. Aldo Maria works on fabric as Manlio works on image. Both begin with existing matter, alter it and protect its origin. “Art is not inherited. We only inherit the possibility not to betray it,” says Luca Rondoni.