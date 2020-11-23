LOOKBOOK: CHRISTIAN WIJNANTS Spring Summer 2021 Collection

Discover Christian Wijnants‘ Spring Summer 2021 In pursuit of happiness collection, that was inspired by designer’s childhood memories, and explores positivity and hope. Stars of lookbook and video are Bastian Bergstrom at Uno Models and Tessa Bruinsma at Elvis Models lensed by fashion photographer Stig De Block. Beauty is work of Sanne Schoofs. Video editing by Ward Geerts. Eyewear by Gentle Monster.

“Being forced to spend time in physical isolation didn’t stop Christian Wijnants’ imagination: from playing in his family garden to carefree summer days in beautiful surroundings and cities in Italy. All these illusory trips to the summers of his childhood seamlessly blend together in a collection that is all about solace, positivity and hope.

Christian Wijnants also questions what we really need to feel happy. He expands his horizon by trying new techniques, researching new fabrics and exploring essential, minimal designs further. While designing his SS21 collection, Christian focused on what truly matters in life, finding inspiration, cross-cultural influences and happiness within his own memories. With this collection, Wijnants proves creativity often thrives on limitations.” – from Christian Wijnants

