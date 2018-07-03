Coach 1941 Fall Winter 2018.19 by Steven Meisel

Fashion photographer Steven Meisel captured Coach 1941‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 menswear campaign featuring Chinese actor Timmy Xu, models Ali Latif, Joaquim Arnell, and William Grant, joined by Selena Gomez, Kiko Mizuhara, Guan Xiaotong, Blesnya Minher, Lily Nova, Nina Gulien, and Remington Williams. In charge of creative direction was Fabien Baron, with hair styling from Guido Palau and makeup by beauty artist Pat McGrath.

“Coach today announces the launch of the brand’s global advertising campaign for the Fall 2018 collection with a series of images featuring the Coach gang draped over moss-green vintage cars in New York City’s backstreets. Local street art adorns the exposed brick walls, as well as murals picturing the prairie fields and deserts of the Mid-West linking to the soft hues found in the collection.

The gang have an eclectic style, layering vintage wallpaper prints and prairie lace dresses with fringed soft leather biker jackets and teddy-bear style shearling coats. This romanticism and nostalgia is as always counterbalanced with a nod to Coach’s home city of New York – this time with a darker gothic and mystical twist.“





