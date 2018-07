Supermodel Fabio Mancini takes the cover story of VISION 3.0 Magazine‘s June July 2018 edition captured by fashion photographer Marco Palumbo. In charge of styling was Roberto Ciapani, who for the session selected looks from Dolce & Gabbana, with Borsalino hats, and Damiani jewelry. Grooming is work of Giorgia Palvarini.





Follow Fabio’s work on his Official Facebook Page, Instagram profile, or fabiomanciniblog.wordpress.com