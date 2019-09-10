Dylan, Stanley & Michael Model Coach Pre Spring 2020 Collection Looks

Fashion photographer Letty Schmiterlow captured Coach‘s Pre-Spring 2020 collection lookbook starring models Dylan, Stanley, and Michael. In charge of styling was Olivier Rizzo.
“Our first-ever house code, the Horse and Carriage, reenergized, appearing throughout the collection as the statement of the season. A new expression of our archive. An everevolving story, open and unfolding.“
Photography © Letty Schmiterlow for Coach
