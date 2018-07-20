CORNELIANI Fall Winter 2018.19 by Daniel Riera

Fashion photographer Daniel Riera captured Corneliani‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 advertising campaign featuring models Bastian Thiery, Hamilton Seguin, and Max Townsend among others. In charge of styling was Julian Ganio, with art direction from Pablo Arroyo, and hair styling by Terry Saxon.


