Discover LGN Louis-Gabriel Nouchi‘s Fall Winter 2020.21 campaign featuring Luca Lemaire, joined by Romane Grèze & Etienne Garnier lensed by fashion photographer Horst Diekgerdes.

In charge of styling was Andrej Skok, with art direction from Adrien Simon Poznanski. Beauty is work of makeup artist Vanessa Bellini. The campaign was inspired by Curzio Malapart’s book Kaputt.