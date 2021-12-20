in Sneakers, Sportswear

Giuseppe Zanotti & Young Thug Introduced The COBRAS Sneaker

First introduced during Milan Fashion Week this September, the new men’s low-top features a 3D cobra that wraps around the body of the shoe.

© Giuseppe Zanotti

Giuseppe Zanotti has collaborated with hip hop artist Young Thug on a new sneakers icon – the COBRAS. First introduced during Milan Fashion Week this September, the new men’s low-top features a 3D cobra that wraps around the body of the shoe.

© Giuseppe Zanotti

I have always loved the symbolism of the snake. It is a powerful and dynamic motif I have explored in many collections, but never before on a sneaker. For the COBRAS, I wanted to infuse an element of street culture and grandeur to snake. I wanted the sneaker to feel larger than life.
– says Giuseppe Zanotti.

© Giuseppe Zanotti

The long-held symbol of power and transformation, cobra is often used by Giuseppe Zanotti in his dress shoe collections, and this is the first time it comes to life on a sneaker. They are available in four tone-on-tone iterations – pink, red, black and white.

© Giuseppe Zanotti

For me, Giuseppe is like a chameleon. He’s got the Italian style thing down but knows how to change it up and layer in the unexpected, the street. It’s fire.
– says Young Thug.

© Giuseppe Zanotti
© Giuseppe Zanotti

The campaign is lensed by photographer Cam Kirk and features Atlanta-based rapper, Young Thug, who is known for his distinctive, contemporary style. “Young Thug defies classification and stereotypes,” says Giuseppe. “He has always embraced the eccentric, the unapologetic – not only with his music but also with his fashion. He perfectly encapsulates the spirit of the COBRAS.”

© Giuseppe Zanotti

The COBRAS will be available in US Giuseppe Zanotti boutiques, select luxury retailers and on giuseppezanotti.com starting December 17th, 2021.

