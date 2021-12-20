Giuseppe Zanotti & Young Thug Introduced The COBRAS Sneaker

Giuseppe Zanotti has collaborated with hip hop artist Young Thug on a new sneakers icon – the COBRAS. First introduced during Milan Fashion Week this September, the new men’s low-top features a 3D cobra that wraps around the body of the shoe.

I have always loved the symbolism of the snake. It is a powerful and dynamic motif I have explored in many collections, but never before on a sneaker. For the COBRAS, I wanted to infuse an element of street culture and grandeur to snake. I wanted the sneaker to feel larger than life.

– says Giuseppe Zanotti.

The long-held symbol of power and transformation, cobra is often used by Giuseppe Zanotti in his dress shoe collections, and this is the first time it comes to life on a sneaker. They are available in four tone-on-tone iterations – pink, red, black and white.

For me, Giuseppe is like a chameleon. He’s got the Italian style thing down but knows how to change it up and layer in the unexpected, the street. It’s fire.

– says Young Thug.

The campaign is lensed by photographer Cam Kirk and features Atlanta-based rapper, Young Thug, who is known for his distinctive, contemporary style. “Young Thug defies classification and stereotypes,” says Giuseppe. “He has always embraced the eccentric, the unapologetic – not only with his music but also with his fashion. He perfectly encapsulates the spirit of the COBRAS.”

The COBRAS will be available in US Giuseppe Zanotti boutiques, select luxury retailers and on giuseppezanotti.com starting December 17th, 2021.