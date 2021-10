Fashion house CALVIN KLEIN enlists the handsome Cranston A and Dede Mansro to star in their Fall Winter 2021 Jeans campaign lensed by photographer Stef Mitchell at Art + Commerce. In charge of styling was Sydney Rose Thonas, with creative direction from Cedric Murac, set design by Mila Taylor-Young, and production by One Thirty-Eight Productions. Beauty is work of hair stylist Joey George, and makeup artist Emi Kaneko.