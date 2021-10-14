Tattoo Removal Tips, Questions and Answers

If you are considering getting a tattoo removed, it is important to know the best way to go about doing so. Many people do not know how long it will take for them to remove their tattoos, which clinic offers the best service, and what questions they should ask before deciding on a course of action. This article provides answers to some of these questions and gives tips on finding the best tattoo removal clinic for your needs.

What is tattoo removal and how does it work

Tattoo removal is the process of removing a tattoo, or portions thereof, with the help of lasers. Tattoos are much like ink pads ― they can be removed because each pigment has its own wavelength. The laser machines break down the pigments in the body by absorbing them with powerful beams of light. Once all these portions are destroyed, then it’s time to remove them through peeling and other methods.

Removing processes include salabrasion (scrubbing soot scrubbers), surgical excision (surgically remove permanently using clippers), laser treatments, or abrasion methods like dermabrasion or chemical peels.

How much does it cost to get a tattoo removed and how long does it take

It depends on the size and type of tattoo, and on how aggressively it has been inked into your skin. To get a quote, some online consultation is usually required. Expect to spend anywhere from $200-$3000 for laser removal.

The total number of sessions needed to remove tattoos depends on their size and location; generally speaking, it can take up to 10-12 sessions over many months for complete coverage. Each session lasts about 15 minutes at-a-time and is safe for any skin type.

Tattoo removal tips – do’s and don’ts

Listen to your skin or tissue under the tattoo – if it’s tender, slow down until the pain goes away

Rinse the area with distilled water to remove excess ink and prevent viral contamination of healing wounds

Apply antibacterial ointment or other topical antibiotics twice a day while the tattoo is healing

Use vitamin C serums (found in store) to speed up the process

Don’t go to a less expensive walk-in tattoo removal place. It’s often cheaper for a reason.

Don’t go to a medical spa that offers laser hair removal as it won’t work on your tattoo. Have someone who specializes in tattoos remove it with an appropriate device and knowledgeable person doing the procedure. Skin is skin, not all lasers are made equal, and not everyone knows how to do something as delicate as this-it’s worth paying the extra money to get the best results possible.

Questions about tattoo removal answered by experts in the field

Here are some questions you should answer when looking for the best tattoo removal clinic for you:

1. How long will the process take?

The process will depend on the size of the tattoo. If your tattoo is large, it may take three to six sessions spaced about 3-6 weeks apart. For smaller tattoos, it may take just one session or two sessions spread out over a few months.

2. Is there anything I should know before getting a tattoo removed?

It’s a good idea to have a thorough checkup before getting a tattoo removed. It’s important to follow doctors’ orders for the removal of your tattoo. Talk with your doctor about risks for future health issues.

Doctors recommend that you wait at least six months after getting a new tattoo before considering laser treatment to remove it because treatments can have adverse effects on new tattoos as well as older ink, making them difficult or impossible to remove without scarring or further damaging skin tissue.

3. What are some of the side effects when removing tattoos?

Laser tattoo removal can have potential side effects including, but not limited to inflammatory response around the treatment site. If the laser is set too high then you could experience blistering, scarring, and more serious dermatological reactions due to pigment damage in this area. Another potential side effect of laser tattoo removal includes post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation or PIH which occurs when the skin produces excess melanin following damage to top layers of skin by sunburn or inflammation around the tattooed area.

4. Are there any aftercare routines I need to know about?

It’s important to clean the area with soap and water at least once a day, but three to four times is preferable. This helps keep ink particles out of your skin so they can heal. Remove the bandage after 10-12 hours, pat dry skin gently, reapply antibiotic ointment or petroleum jelly if necessary, then re-bandage. It’s also very important not to break open any scabs that form during this process because doing so will introduce harmful bacteria into the wound and could cause it to become infected.

