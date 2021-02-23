LFW: DANSHAN Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

Discover DANSHAN Fall Winter 2021.22 Sentience Collection, that explores compassion and kindness, presented with a fashion film directed by Luke Farley during the ongoing London Fashion Week. Stars of the session are models James Spencer and Majok Manyuat at Supa Management, and Gavin at Select Models. In charge of styling was Peghah Maleknejad, with art direction from Gabrielle Jameson. Beauty is work of hair stylist Shunsuke Meguro, and makeup artist Mattie White. Fashion photographer Elena Cremona captured the lookbook.

“The collection includes a delicate offering of embroidered puffer jackets, short sculptural jackets, oversized jacquard jumpers and distressed wide leg trousers. The statement pieces in the collection are made using layers of satin, first bonded together with embroidery and were carefully treated with a distressing technique by hand. The delicate and sensitive treatment reviews the intricate layers of colours and textures hidden underneath the surfaces.” – from Danshan

