Styling Men’s Winter Footwear Trends 2022

There are plenty of men’s footwear trends to choose from this winter. Styling these trends to create a stylish fit is the hardest part. Creating a winter look that is both on trend, stylish, and coordinated requires a bit more effort than simply picking up a new pair of shoes or boots.

Following this guide will help you piece together outfits, perfect for this year’s winter season.

How to wear military boots

Styling military boots, like those available from Koi Footwear, is a simple task. The military fashion trend is a popular one that returns each winter season. Thanks to the likes of major fashion houses like Givenchy, YSL, and Giorgio Armani, there’s plenty of inspiration out there to create the ultimate winter look using military boots.

Some favourites include piecing together a bulky pair of lace up military boots with a longline over jacket in a dark autumnal tone such as khaki green or navy blue. Or, you could choose to create a grungy look for dark winter days, utilising your trusty leather jacket and pairing this with classic military boots and some dark denim jeans.

Making loafers cool

Loafers have always been a classy and versatile choice of footwear for men. They are incredibly practical and for the most part durable too! Making them a great choice for a wide range of occasions. Whether you need a shoe for a winter event or just to nip into the office each day, loafers are ideal!

Some may think loafers are a little outdated and potentially better suited for older generations. But with the right styling you can make loafers look just as cool as your chunky trainers!

For a relaxed day time work look, pair your classic loafers with your choice of chinos and a relaxed, oversized blazer. If you fancy creating a typical “indie” look, ” consider throwing on a pair of socks adorned with your choice of print.

If you really want to elevate your look, why not choose a loafer in a bright colour or opt for a different fabric such as suede or velvet.

Reach new heights with chunky soles

Chunky soles are all the rage, thanks to the return of platform shoes and chunky trainers. If you’re not sure how to style your chunky shoes, think Y2K and 90s for inspo. A great casual look is to pair a chunky trainer with relaxed, wide-fit jeans, and a graphic tee. For extra comfort throw over a printed jacket and accessorize with rings or a metal chain necklace.

A Good Pair of Chelsea boots can last for seasons

There’s no shoe in a men’s wardrobe like a sleek Chelsea boot. This silhouette can never do you wrong, no matter the time of year. Made to fit every occasion, you can easily wear it with the formal suit, as well as with your daily casual outfit. Try to choose the ones with a rubber tread sole for added durability and you’ll have a winter-weather shoe that will serve you for years to to come. You can easily wear this style with you autumn and spring outfits.

Hiking Boots for nature lovers

There is no boot style associated with winter wardrobe like a classic Alpine shoe. Great piece of footwear for every season or activity, every nature lover should own a pair. There is a number of sportswear brands that produce great a durable alpine style boots, but if you’re in the market for a style with a more designer personality, the high street and luxury brands got you covered. From Off White, to Gucci, there’s an Alpine shoe for everyone.

