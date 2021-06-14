in Lookbooks, Menswear, Soul Artist Management, Spring Summer 2022, Two Management

DEVEAUX NEW YORK Spring Summer 2022 Men’s Collection

Model Mbaye Samb is the star of Deveaux’s SS22 lookbook

DEVEAUX NEW YORK
©DEVEAUX, Photography by Tommy Ton

Discover DEVEAUX NEW YORK Spring Summer 2022 Men’s Collection presented with a lookbook featuring model Mbaye Samb lensed by photographer and brand’s creative director Tommy Ton. Beauty artist Samantha Niedospial was in charge of hair styling and makeup. The collection explores ease and functionality, and celebrates feeling good in one’s own body rather than just looking good for social medias.

