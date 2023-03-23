DIOR Introduces the Summer 2023 Collection CD Diamond Motif

Fashion house DIOR unveiled the Spring Summer 2023 Collection CD Diamond Motif in a new light, enhancing the silhouettes of the Dior men’s line dreamed up by Kim Jones. This iconic signature, devised by Marc Bohan in 1974, is revealed through a bold reinterpretation. Like the outline of a clean-cut diamond, the initials CD are transformed into a mesmerizing design that pays homage to the Dior legacy. The delicate graphics embellish a series of creations, such as the emblematic saddle, the Dior Hit the Road Mini bag, silk twill shirts and B27 sneakers. Adorned in seductive shades of gray – the founding-couturier’s most treasured hue – these exceptional pieces guarantee a look at once elegant and confident. A tribute to the history of Dior, striking a balance of heritage and innovation.