in Advertising Campaigns, Fernando Albaladejo, Menswear, Spring Summer 2023 Campaign

Nuanced Interaction: SYSTEM Spring Summer 2023 Collection

Models Daan Duez, Fernando Albaladejo and Freek Iven star in System’s SS23 campaign

SYSTEM
©SYSTEM, Photography by Hugo Comte

Fashion brand SYSTEM unveiled its Spring Summer 2023 Collection with a campaign featuring models Daan Duez, Fernando Albaladejo, and Freek Iven lensed by fashion photographer Hugo Comte. In charge of styling was Xander Ang, with set design from Frederick Asseo, and creative direction by Voo Agency. Beauty is work of hair stylist Yumiko Hikage, and makeup artist Mayumi Oda.

SYSTEM
©SYSTEM, Photography by Hugo Comte
SYSTEM
©SYSTEM, Photography by Hugo Comte
SYSTEM
©SYSTEM, Photography by Hugo Comte
SYSTEM
©SYSTEM, Photography by Hugo Comte
Menswear
©SYSTEM, Photography by Hugo Comte
Menswear
©SYSTEM, Photography by Hugo Comte
Menswear
©SYSTEM, Photography by Hugo Comte
Menswear
©SYSTEM, Photography by Hugo Comte
Menswear
©SYSTEM, Photography by Hugo Comte
Menswear
©SYSTEM, Photography by Hugo Comte

ad campaignsMenswearSS23

Annama

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Seconds in Frame by Annama