Nuanced Interaction: SYSTEM Spring Summer 2023 Collection

Fashion brand SYSTEM unveiled its Spring Summer 2023 Collection with a campaign featuring models Daan Duez, Fernando Albaladejo, and Freek Iven lensed by fashion photographer Hugo Comte. In charge of styling was Xander Ang, with set design from Frederick Asseo, and creative direction by Voo Agency. Beauty is work of hair stylist Yumiko Hikage, and makeup artist Mayumi Oda.