Discover DIOR Spring 2023 Menswear Capsule Collection, that mixes Californian culture with savoir-faire of Parisian haute couture, presented on May 20th, at Venice Beach in Los Angeles. The collection explores creative dialogue between the brand’s designer Kim Jones and guest designer, creative director of ERL, Eli Russell Linnetz. The brand’s code and archives are reimagined and reinterpreted by both Kim and Eli. The collection also revisits Gianfranco Ferré‘s designs for the brand.

We have worked with lots of different people on our collections, but this time I wanted to work with someone in a different way; I wanted somebody to see Dior from a different angle. With Eli Russell Linnetz, not only do I like his work but working with a younger designer on Dior Men and seeing things from his perspective, felt incredibly inspiring. It was both familiar and revelatory; reaffirming why we both dreamed about working in fashion in the first place. – Kim Jones

We started looking at the Dior archive from the year of my birth, 1991. This was during Gianfranco Ferré’s period as artistic director and was a part of the history of Dior that felt completely fresh for both Kim and me. The idea of ‘maximalism’ comes from there and from me – a coming together of chaos and perfectionism. There’s a collision of moments in time and history throughout the collection, of cross-generational and spatial meetings in time. – Eli Russell Linnetz, ERL

