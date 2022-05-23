LOOKBOOK: MOSCHINO Resort 2023 Menswear Collection

Discover MOSCHINO Resort 2023 Menswear Collection presented with a lookbook lensed by fashion photographer Clark Franklyn. Stars of the session are models Daniils Dmitrijevs, Arthur Laidlaw, Nils Camara, and Razak Salifou. In charge of styling was Imruh Asha, with casting direction Piergiorgio Del Moro, and production by Town Production. Beauty is work of hair stylist Sarah Jo Palmer, and makeup artist Crystabel Riley. Video direction by Joe Mercer. Designer Jeremy Scott was inspired by groovy graphics and a dose of psychedelic panache of the golden age of air travel. The collection brings dynamic silhouettes, and bold color that are both retro and modern.

“The collection starts with an Op Art paisley print, whirling in a groovy sheen over a suit, a hoodie, even a sarong. Another motif surfaces – flamingo pink and pineapple yellow flowers in a graphic fresco straight out of a vintage travel poster. A third highlight print transitions the mood to something a bit more nighttime in feel; it features unfurled ribbons and stars against a violet backdrop. Spring then progresses into funkier territory, with grapefruit-pink tie-dyed denim, cut into jackets long and short. A trucker jacket in indigo denim is also introduced, with a painted yellow stripe accent. Paneled and patched denim – almost with a motorsport influence – also arrives.” – from Moschino