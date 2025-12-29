Owen O’Dell Models DKNY Holiday 2025 Collection

DKNY unveiled its Holiday 2025 menswear campaign that captures a New York winter, using weather, rooftop locations, and nighttime city light to define the visual direction. In charge of photography was Christian MacDonald, with styling from Milton Dixon III. Star of the campaign is Owen O’Dell joined by Quinn Mora and Paola Manes. Creative direction by BIG + Partners.

The collection centers on padded outerwear, insulated jackets, hooded layers, and dark knitwear designed for fluctuating temperatures throughout the day and evening. Each look reflects how men dress in New York during winter, where practicality guides choice.

Silhouettes remain controlled and direct. Puffer jackets provide insulation through construction and fill, while tailored trousers and straight-leg denim keep the overall profile steady. Base layers stay simple, allowing cut, fit, and fabric weight to define each outfit. The palette relies on black, charcoal, and muted neutrals, reinforcing a focused winter approach.

The DKNY Holiday 2025 collection presents a menswear wardrobe shaped by weather, structure, and city routine.