Yoesry Detre Models Dolce & Gabbana Marina Collection

Italian luxury house Dolce & Gabbana unveiled its Marina Collection that brings captivating fusion of contemporary style and nautical inspiration, deeply rooted in the brand’s signature Sicilian flair and exceptional tailoring. This latest offering from the renowned fashion brand is a display of how traditional themes can be reimagined to create a new vision of masculine elegance, characterized by decisive silhouettes and meticulous attention to detail.

At the core of Dolce & Gabbana’s identity lies its Sicilian heritage, which is woven into the very fabric of this collection. Sicily is the central focus of the brand’s vision, imparting a unique sensuality and a profound sense of place to each creation. The collection accentuates the identity and symbolic value of the Dolce & Gabbana logo and the color black, transforming Nero Sicilia black into a more urban and contemporary City and Urban black.

The Marina line is a dreamy ode to the Mediterranean Sea, with its myriad shades of blue evoking images of weathered sailors, yet infused with a contemporary edge. This line balances aesthetic influences and clear lines, incorporating elements like stormy sea blue jackets, multi-pocket pieces, and waterproof garments. The nautical theme is further enriched with anchor prints and materials that conjure up the image of the “lighthouse keeper” – a figure that is at once fascinating, enigmatic, and solitary.

In this collection, Dolce & Gabbana tells a tale of a new masculine sensuality, built with precision in proportions and an acute attention to stylish detail. The designs feature multiple pockets, layers, and sheer detailing, creating looks that are surprising in their proportions and attitude.

Model Yoesry Detre stars in Dolce & Gabbana’s Marina campaign captured by fashion photographer Steven Meisel. In charge of styling was Karl Templer, with creative direction from Fabien Baron. Beauty is work of hair stylist Guido Palau, and makeup artist Pat McGrath.