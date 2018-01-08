LFWM Backstage: Astrid Andersen Fall Winter 2018.19

Discover backstage images from Astrid Andersen‘s Autumn Winter 2018.19 fashion show captured exclusively for MMSCENE Magazine by fashion photographer by Thang LV, during the second day of the ongoing London Fashion Week Men’s.

To see more backstage action at Astrid Andersen‘s latest show continue bellow:





All images captured by © Thang LV for MMSCENE Magazine.

