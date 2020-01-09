Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2020 by Branislav Simoncik

Discover Dolce & Gabbana‘s Spring Summer 2020 campaign featuring models Carlos Galobart, Kane Roberts, Kim Jeong Woo, Mattia Giovannoni, Nazim Bouaziz and Paulo Spencer. In charge of photography was Branislav Simoncik.
“Milan, the place where dreams became true. Shot in the streets of the city’s center by Branislav Simoncik, the ADV Campaign features a joyful and festive atmosphere. The capital of Italian fashion is the background to pictures characterized by an atmosphere of inclusivity and complicity: common people interact with models in the worldwide renowned streets and squares of Milan.“