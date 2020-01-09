in Advertising Campaigns, Dolce Gabbana, Menswear, Spring Summer 2020, Spring Summer 2020 Campaigns

Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2020 by Branislav Simoncik

Carlos Galobart, Kane Roberts, Kim Jeong Woo, Mattia Giovannoni, Nazim Bouaziz and Paulo Spencer star in Dolce & Gabbana’s SS20 campaign

Dolce & Gabbana
© Dolce & Gabbana, Photography by Branislav Simoncik

Discover Dolce & Gabbana‘s Spring Summer 2020 campaign featuring models Carlos Galobart, Kane Roberts, Kim Jeong Woo, Mattia Giovannoni, Nazim Bouaziz and Paulo Spencer. In charge of photography was Branislav Simoncik.

Related: Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2020 by Salvo Alibrio

Milan, the place where dreams became true. Shot in the streets of the city’s center by Branislav Simoncik, the ADV Campaign features a joyful and festive atmosphere. The capital of Italian fashion is the background to pictures characterized by an atmosphere of inclusivity and complicity: common people interact with models in the worldwide renowned streets and squares of Milan.

Dolce & Gabbana
© Dolce & Gabbana, Photography by Branislav Simoncik
Dolce & Gabbana
© Dolce & Gabbana, Photography by Branislav Simoncik
Dolce & Gabbana
© Dolce & Gabbana, Photography by Branislav Simoncik

Dolce & Gabbana
© Dolce & Gabbana, Photography by Branislav Simoncik

ad campaignsMenswearSS20

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Prada

Frank Ocean, Austin Butler & Nicolas Winding Refn for Prada Spring Summer 2020
Fendi

Romaine Dixon & Etienne de Testa Model Fendi Spring Summer 2020 Looks