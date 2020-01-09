Discover Prada‘s Spring Summer 2020 Optimist Rhythm menswear campaign starring Frank Ocean, Austin Butler and Nicolas Winding Refn lensed by fashion photographer David Sims. In charge of creative direction was Ferdinando Verderi, with styling from Olivier Rizzo.

“Prada Spring/Summer 2020 menswear campaign features a trinity of contemporary creatives, pivotal cultural personalities of now and archetypes of the hyper fragmented mindset of tomorrow. Each embodies a single identity of the Prada man, one aspect, one outlook, multiplied by each image, each definition. They are representations of the legion individuals that comprise the collective.

Each of these men uses words to define themselves: the lyrics of a song, the words of a script. They are a blueprint, a template, for life, for living, for feeling. Here, words are used as a means to redefine the image, to attempt to define the indefinable – PRADA. The acronyms are influenced by abstract ideas, thoughts, notions: they provoke, sometimes adding context, sometimes positing a contradiction, always sparking thought.“