Discover Dsquared2‘s Spring Summer 2020 campaign featuring Mark Vanderloo, Nigel Herreneauw and Tae Min Park lensed by fashion photography duo Mert & Marcus. In charge of creative direction was Giovanni Bianco, with set design from Thomas Petherick, and casting direction by Piergiorgio Del Moro.
Styling is work of Semra Russell, with beauty from hair stylist Anthony Turner, makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench, and manicurist Lauren Michelle.
Directed by: Mert & Marcus
Creative Director: Giovanni Bianco
Casting Talents: Piergiorgio Del Moro
Talents: Cher, Hailey Bieber, Abby Champion, Mark Vanderloo, Nigel Herreneauw, Tae Min Park
Casting Artists: 777 Casting Management
Artists: Kaner Flex, Todd Dorigo, Sharifa Tonkmor, Tudor Asaftei, Alfie Chapman & Naomi Patterson
Makeup Artist: Isamaya Ffrench at Streeters
Hair Artist: Anthony Turner at Streeters
Hair Artist to Cher: Serena Radaelli at Cloutier Remix
Nails: Lauren Michelle Pires at D&V Management
Set: Thomas Petherick at Streeters
Stylist: Semra Russell
PALM PRODUCTIONS