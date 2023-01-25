PFW: VUARNET Fall Winter 2023.24 Collection

Fashion brand VUARNET presented their Fall Winter 2023.24 Collection with a presentation held during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. For the season, designer Boramy Viguier wanted to pay homage to what the founder stood for through duality, by blending active silhouettes and hi-tech garments with more artisanal and locally made knitwear and alpinewear. Austere, dark and severe silhouettes in technical three-layered clothes mix with artisanal chunky knit jacquard and heavy cotton parkas, made with the same technique used for alpinism from the 60s. They offer the best comfort for snow, all made in France. The lookbook edit itself also illustrates this duality, with two contrasting images per look: an analog garment focused photo, without environment or fantasy, is facing an AI generated interpretation of the same image in a “natural” environment.

Deep roots in mountaineering and legendary eyewear have made Vuarnet one of the main players in Alpinism since it was founded in 1957. I always keep in mind that Jean Vuarnet was a great innovator and inventor, led by discovering new techniques and technologies, new ways of living, but also constantly nurturing his relationship with nature. His philosophy is what makes the company so unique amongst mountaineering brands. The athlete community of the Vuarnet Fellowship program has also stimulated self reflection about my own relationship to nature. I visit them often and they have helped me develop a more mystic, almost religious, approach to the mountain and nature through their own deep connection with her. – Boramy Viguier