Dylan Fender is the Face of Fendi Spring Summer 2018 Collection

Dylan Fender

Discover Fendi Menswear‘s Spring Summer 2018 advertising campaign featuring top model Dylan Fender captured by fashion photographer Ethan James Green. In charge of styling was Julian Ganio, with grooming from Matt Mulhall.


