Edward Wilding is the Face of Joop! Spring Summer 2018 Collection

Supermodel Edward Wilding teams up with Julia Jamin for Joop!‘s Spring Summer 2018 advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer Sacha Tassilo Hochstetter.

“Cool cafes, hip rooftop bars and relaxed garden parties: For our spring / summer 2018 campaign shoot, we travelled to summery Milan. In cooperation with our agency INK and the Photographer Sacha Höchstetter, we created our campaign, which combines a hectic job routine with relaxed leisure time and lively nights on the rooftop terrace of the Ceresio 7. Not only because of an excellent Italian cuisine, especially the rooftop pool makes the Ceresio 7 a popular hotspot in Milan and the center of our production. Get carried away with JOOP!, day and night — in the city.“

Discover more images + video bellow:





