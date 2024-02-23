TOM FORD Fall Winter 2024 Menswear Collection

in Fall Winter 2024.25, Tom Ford

TOM FORD has released its Fall Winter 2024 Menswear collection, designed by Peter Hawkings. For this season, the creative direction was focused on the diversity of impressions that fashion can leave on ones senses – from the tactility of  fabrics and the visual appeal of  tailored silhouettes to the  power of scent and makeup. The color palette is muted, with black and nude colors dominating, while gold accents are visible. This is complemented by a diverse range of fabrics that make up the collection. 

