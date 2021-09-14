Valentin Humbroich, Moustapha Sy & More Pose in ETRO FW21 Looks

Discover ETRO Fall Winter 2021 The House of Etrovaganza campaign starring Valentin Humbroich, Moustapha Sy, Nicolas Dax, and Sonny Charlton lensed by fashion photographer Julien Martinez Leclerc. In charge of styling were Giovanni Dario Laudicina & Géraldine Saglio, with creative direction from Macs Iotti, and casting direction by Piergiorgio Del Moro. Beauty is work of hair stylist Louis Ghewy, and makeup artist Karin Westerlund.

“The images shot by Julien Martinez Leclerc deliver a unique portrait series that captures the many souls of ETRO’s new generation featuring diverse faces and talents, free and authentic, inspired by the love for art and the beauty of nature. Embracing a refined and nonchalant aesthetic, rooted in the brand’s enlightened tradition and evolving vision of luxury – timeless and extravagant at once – the protagonists pose for the camera in a spontaneous and absolutely individual way.” – from Etro