HAN KJØBENHAVN Spring Summer 2022 Men’s Collection

Discover HAN KJØBENHAVN Spring Summer 2022 Staying On The Moon Menswear Collection, that explores the unknown and imperfections, presented on Sunday, June 20th, during the ongoing Milan Fashion Week. The collection features voluminous silhouettes, and contrasts of soft and hard shapes. The handsome Sacha Ezb stars in the lookbook lensed by fashion photographer Halfdan Venlov. In charge of art direction was Thịnh Petrus Nguyễn, with styling from Billy Lobos, and hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Gitte Guldhammer.

SPRING SUMMER 2022 MENSWEAR COLLECTIONS