See All the Looks from Raf Simons Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

Belgian designer Raf Simons presented his Fall Winter 2021.22 men’s and women’s collection via fashion video, filmed in the Barenzaal and joining spaces of the C-mine in Genk. The collection is inspired by the things that designer loves, with the references to music, fashion and movies .

The collection is about things I love – things I have always loved, that are always there in every collection, in the processes behind it, and the clothes. There are references to music, to fashion, to movies – and visual references to our own collections, our history – but all abstracted, fragmented, examined anew. It is a mix of different ideas: sophistication, maturity, luxuriousness with ease, youth, utility and punk. About how ideas that are unconnected can come together and find a synergy, a calm. Oversize is part of our make-up, and here it creates a new language where garments can serve different purposes, translating across between men’s and women’s.
– Raf Simons

ATARAXIA, EQUANIMITY, DICHOTOMY, SYNCHRONICITY, ALLEGIANCE, DEVOTION – without hierarchy or intentional sequence, those are the words that inspired the new collection.

An equilibrium, contrast between disparate elements, unexpected similarities and parallels, a love for and loyalty to particular themes, ideas, inspirations. Juxtapositions and contradictions, with a quiet logic. Fabrications, colours and silhouettes combine notions of couture with youth culture, a process of elevation and respect. The re-scaling of garments suggests different form language and new purposes, as does their rematerialisation. References to history are reassuring: the history of both RAF SIMONS, and of fashion, a comfort in their familiarities. Suggestions of different worlds colliding in alien gestures. There is one aesthetic language, but it creates the individual. – from Raf Simons.

