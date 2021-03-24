See All the Looks from Raf Simons Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Belgian designer Raf Simons presented his Fall Winter 2021.22 men’s and women’s collection via fashion video, filmed in the Barenzaal and joining spaces of the C-mine in Genk. The collection is inspired by the things that designer loves, with the references to music, fashion and movies .

The collection is about things I love – things I have always loved, that are always there in every collection, in the processes behind it, and the clothes. There are references to music, to fashion, to movies – and visual references to our own collections, our history – but all abstracted, fragmented, examined anew. It is a mix of different ideas: sophistication, maturity, luxuriousness with ease, youth, utility and punk. About how ideas that are unconnected can come together and find a synergy, a calm. Oversize is part of our make-up, and here it creates a new language where garments can serve different purposes, translating across between men’s and women’s.

– Raf Simons

ATARAXIA, EQUANIMITY, DICHOTOMY, SYNCHRONICITY, ALLEGIANCE, DEVOTION – without hierarchy or intentional sequence, those are the words that inspired the new collection.

An equilibrium, contrast between disparate elements, unexpected similarities and parallels, a love for and loyalty to particular themes, ideas, inspirations. Juxtapositions and contradictions, with a quiet logic. Fabrications, colours and silhouettes combine notions of couture with youth culture, a process of elevation and respect. The re-scaling of garments suggests different form language and new purposes, as does their rematerialisation. References to history are reassuring: the history of both RAF SIMONS, and of fashion, a comfort in their familiarities. Suggestions of different worlds colliding in alien gestures. There is one aesthetic language, but it creates the individual. – from Raf Simons.