YourChoiceYourFARFETCH Featuring Josh Hartnett & Steve Lacy

FARFETCH enlists actor Josh Hartnett, and musician and producer Steve Lacy to star in their Spring 2022 #YourChoiceYourFARFETCH advertising campaign, that celebrates personal style. The campaign explores Farfetch‘s unparalleled range of unique luxury fashion, and endless possibilities for self-expression.

We really wanted to create a campaign that ultimately communicates to consumers that there are no expectations when it comes to their self expression through fashion. Our protagonists in the #YourChoiceYourFARFETCH campaign represent fashion lovers across a range of ages and style references, choosing the pieces that make them feel more confident and empowered. FARFETCH makes this possible with a range of fashion like no other – from the mini skirt of the moment and timeless must-haves, to the pieces you didn’t even know you had to have – offering countless possibilities and endless ways to express what makes you, you. – Holli Rogers, Chief Brand Officer, FARFETCH