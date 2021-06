Designer Rocco Iannone presented FERRARI Spring Summer 2022 Collection with a fashion show held on June 13th, at the Maranello Plant. This is Ferrari‘s first ever fashion collection, and it features 52 looks, inspired by the design of the brand’s famous cars. Among models who walked the show were David Trulík, Fernando Lindez, Freek Iven, Henry Kitcher, Hidetatsu Takeuchi, Jeremiah Berko Fourdjour, Jonas Glöer, and Tim Schuhmacher.

