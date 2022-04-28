in Advertising Campaigns, ELITE Models, Menswear, Spring Summer 2022 Campaign, Storm Models, Videos

Geron McKinley Models JIMMY CHOO Summer 2022 Collection

Photographer Claire Rothstein captures Jimmy Choo’s SS22 campaign starring Geron McKinley

Discover JIMMY CHOO Summer 2022 campaign starring top model Geron McKinley lensed by fashion photographer Claire Rothstein. In charge of styling was Alicia Lombardini, with creative direction from Sandra Choi, set design by Rafael Olarra, and production by The Production Club. Beauty is work of hair stylist Panos Papandrianos, and makeup artist Tyron Machhausen. Paul McLean directed the video campaign featuring top models Barbara Palvin, Precious Lee, and Madison Headrick alongside Geron McKinley. The campaign captures playful poolside glamour, and reflects the bold, daring and confident spirit of Jimmy Choo.

The Jimmy Choo Summer 2022 Collection is now available online at the brand’s official website and in stores.

