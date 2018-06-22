Maxime Daunay & Tony Thornburg Model Giorgio Armani FW18 Collection
Models Maxime Daunay and Tony Thornburg team up for Giorgio Armani‘s Autumn Winter 2018.19 menswear advertisement captured by fashion photographer Sarah Moon.
“Born from the collaboration of Giorgio Armani and the French photographer are images that transcend the moment, depicting the constant pursuit of elegance and beauty. Light becomes poetry as it sculpts figures and spaces, shrouding them in glamour and mystery.“
