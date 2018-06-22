Maxime Daunay & Tony Thornburg Model Giorgio Armani FW18 Collection

By  |  Comments
Share
Tweet
Pin

Giorgio Armani

Models Maxime Daunay and Tony Thornburg team up for Giorgio Armani‘s Autumn Winter 2018.19 menswear advertisement captured by fashion photographer Sarah Moon.

Born from the collaboration of Giorgio Armani and the French photographer are images that transcend the moment, depicting the constant pursuit of elegance and beauty. Light becomes poetry as it sculpts figures and spaces, shrouding them in glamour and mystery.


Giorgio Armani

We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Items
DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Newsletter
Be the first to get latest updates and exclusive content straight to your email inbox.
Stay Updated
Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link

DON’T MISS OUT!

Be the first to get latest updates and exclusive content straight to your email inbox.!
SUBSCRIBE
close-link