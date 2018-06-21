MMSCENE Magazine Cover Story: The Descendants by Igor Cvoro

Fashion photographer Igor Cvoro captured the cover story of our MMSCENE Magazine‘s June 2018 edition featuring Paris Brosnan, Myles B. O’Neal and Asher Oyelowo at Next LA. In charge of styling was Stefano Guerrini, assisted by Cristina Florence Galati and Michele Potenza, with casting direction from Zarko Davinic, and production by Katarina Djoric. Grooming is work of Matteo Bartolini at Freelancer.

For The Descendants story models are wearing selected looks from top brands such as Bottega Veneta, Emporio Armani, Prada, Numero 21, Ermanno Scervino, Philipp Plein, Versace, Dondup, and Cedric Charlier. Discover more of the session below:





“I don’t really like to describe myself, I feel like it gives people a pre judgment of a person. But, I would say I’m just a stylish nerd. Like visually one might think I’m like a chill fashion head, which is true in a way. But in reality, I come home read comic books, play video games, and watch Game Of Thrones conspiracy theories on YouTube.” – Read entire MMSCENE interview with Myles.

“A 16 year old guy with a passion to love people and making them feel happy.” – Read entire MMSCENE interview with Asher.

“A Friend, a brother, a son, a student of life, an authentic and passionate person.” – Read entire MMSCENE interview with Paris.

Photographer: Igor Cvoro – @igorcvoro

Stylist: Stefano Guerrini – @stefano_guerrini

Production: Katarina Djoric – @katarina.djoric

Casting Director: Zarko Davinic

Groomer: Matteo Bartolini at Freelancer

Models: Paris Brosnan, Myles B. O’Neal and Asher Oyelowo at NEXT LA

Stylist assistants Cristina Florence Galati, Michele Potenza

Available now in print & digital, find June 2018 and our previous issues in MMSCENE SHOP.