Discover GUCCI Summer Stories 2023

Models Adarsh Jaikarran, Kevon Adonis Gyamfi and Pierce Abernathy star in Gucci’s latest campaign

GUCCI
©GUCCI, Photography by Harley Weir

Italian fashion house GUCCI presented its Summer Stories 2023 campaign featuring models Adarsh Jaikarran, Kevon Adonis Gyamfi, and Pierce Abernathy lensed by photographer Harley Weir. In charge of styling was Mel Ottenberg, with art direction from Charles Levai and Kevin Tekinel, and set design by Stefan Beckman. Beauty is work of hair stylist Mustafa Yanaz, and makeup artist Diane Kendal. For the campaign Adarsh, Kevon, and Pierce were joined by models Aivita Mūze, Indira Scott, and Sora Choi. The campaign features a series of images that provoke feelings of lightness and leisure, and it captures a versatile selection of pieces that extend seamlessly from day to night, from laid-back mornings spent by the pool to hopeful sunsets on the beach.

GUCCI
©GUCCI, Photography by Harley Weir
GUCCI
©GUCCI, Photography by Harley Weir
GUCCI
©GUCCI, Photography by Harley Weir
GUCCI
©GUCCI, Photography by Harley Weir
Menswear SS23
©GUCCI, Photography by Harley Weir
Menswear SS23
©GUCCI, Photography by Harley Weir
Menswear SS23
©GUCCI, Photography by Harley Weir
Menswear SS23
©GUCCI, Photography by Harley Weir
Menswear SS23
©GUCCI, Photography by Harley Weir
Menswear SS23
©GUCCI, Photography by Harley Weir
Menswear SS23
©GUCCI, Photography by Harley Weir
Menswear SS23
©GUCCI, Photography by Harley Weir
Menswear SS23
©GUCCI, Photography by Harley Weir

ad campaigns Menswear SS23

