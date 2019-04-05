Guillaume Mace Models Closed Spring Summer 2019 Collection

Discover Closed‘ Spring Summer 2019 advertising campaign featuring the handsome Guillaume Mace captured by fashion photographer Camilla Armbrust. Styling is work of Maryam Malakpour, with makeup from beauty artist Homa Safar, and hair styling by Rachel Lee.

See more of the campaign + video starring Guillaume Mace & Sasha Pivovarova by Columbine Goldsmith below:

Photography © Camilla Armbrust for Closed

