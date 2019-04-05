Armie Hammer & Pierce Brosnan Model Brioni SS19 Collection
Italian menswear brand Brioni enlists actors Armie Hammer and Pierce Brosnan for their Spring Summer 2019 Tailoring Legends advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer Gregory Harris. In charge of styling was Tony Irvine.
Photography © Gregory Harris for Brioni
