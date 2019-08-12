Harry Kirton is the Face of Lee Cooper Fall Winter 2019.20 Collection

Peaky Blinders‘ actor Harry Kirton teams up with dancer Renee Stewart for Lee Cooper‘s Fall Winter 2019.20 True London Blues campaign captured by fashion photographer Vic Lentaigne. Styling is work of Holly McDonald, with creative direction from Glenn Kitson, choreography by Simon Donnellon, and production by Tedi de Jasay and Jackson Payne. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Ranelle Chapman.
Director Bexy Cameron at The Graft
Creative Director Glenn Kitson
Producer Tedi de Jasay
Producer Jackson Payne
Account Handler Kate Aird
Photographer Vic Lentaigne
Drone Barney Clark
Styling Holly McDonald
Styling Assistant Frankie Knoller
Hair & Makeup Artist Ranelle Chapman
Choreographer Simon Donnellon
Discover Lee Cooper’s Fall Winter 2019 True London Blues video campaign directed by Bexy Cameron, on our DESIGNSCENE.NET.
Comments
Loading…
Comments
0 comments