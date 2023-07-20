Stray Kids’ Hyunjin is the New Brand Ambassador of Versace

Italian luxury house VERSACE named Stray Kids member Hyunjin as the brand’s newest global ambassador. Hyunjin’s creativity, confidence and attitude perfectly match Versace‘s values. K-pop superstar will be the face of the brand’s Holiday 2023 campaign, which will be released in November 2023.

I am delighted Hyunjin is joining the Versace family. I am constantly inspired by new voices defining culture around the world and for me Hyunjin has great new energy and creativity. I love his confidence and freedom of expression. He is a true Versace man. – Donatella Versace