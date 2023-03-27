PUMA Reunites with Rhuigi Villaseñor for Drop 03

PUMA and designer Rhuigi Villaseñor introduce part three of their capsule collection that toasts American classics and New York City. Uniting the past, present, and future, Rhuigi celebrates PUMA’s place in global culture with this new collection, which pays a special homage to the five boroughs. Each installation in the collection honors real New Yorkers. While part one paid homage to the eclectic talent of the city’s street performers, and drop two nodded to a staple of New York City, the humble pizza slice, drop three is a tribute to the city’s rich hip-hop history and its links to the subcultural phenomenon of breakdancing. The campaign is fronted by NYC’s own W.A.F.F.L.E. dance crew.

A commemoration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop culture with designs inspired by 1970s New York hip-hop and b-boying, drop three of the capsule features break-ready designs across footwear and apparel. The T7 Track Top and Track Pants are complemented by a selection of graphic T-shirts and a bucket hat, while the iconic Suede BBOY locks in the collection’s head-to-toe look. Created especially for the collaboration, a retro graphic used throughout nods to New York City and PUMA’s home of Herzogenaurach in Germany. The range is elevated with warm tones including brown, red, and soft pink for the collection’s Suede.

The latest PUMA x Rhuigi capsule will be available starting April 1, 2023 from PUMA.com, PUMA stores, and selected accounts worldwide.