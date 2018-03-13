John Pearson, Ollie Edwards, Oraine Barrett & Patrick Kafka for J.Hilburn SS18

Top models John Pearson, Ollie Edwards, Oraine Barrett, and Patrick Kafka team up for J.Hilburn‘s Spring Summer 2018 lookbook captured by fashion photographer Dean Isidro at Atelier Management. In charge of styling was Mitchell Belk at Bryan Artists, with set design from Jack Warren, and production by A+ Productions. Grooming is work of Robert Mefford at Atelier Management.





Images courtesy of Atelier Management – www.ateliermanagement.com