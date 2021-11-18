in Fall Winter 2021.22, Jegor Venned, Lookbooks, Massimo Dutti, Menswear, Two Management

Jegor Venned Models MASSIMO DUTTI Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

Discover the latest trends from Massimo Dutti’s FW21 collection

Jegor Venned
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Amit Israeli

Spanish brand MASSIMO DUTTI teams up with top model Jegor Venned for their latest Fall Winter 2021.22 Menswear story titled Underline captured by fashion photographer Amit Israeli. The key pieces include grey herringbone wool coat, wool/cashmere crew neck sweater, cotton/wool darted chino, cotton and wool cable-knit sweater, wool overshirt with pockets, black leather shoes with track sole, blue check wool coat, false plain grey wool blazer, quilted feather parka with hood, and cashmere wool striped sweater with zip.

Jegor Venned
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Amit Israeli
Jegor Venned
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Amit Israeli
Jegor Venned
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Amit Israeli
Jegor Venned
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Amit Israeli

FW21LookbooksMenswearTop Models

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

THEBE MAGUGU Spring Summer 2022 Collection
Argyris Frousios

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Argyris Frousios by Labros Tyrlis