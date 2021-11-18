Jegor Venned Models MASSIMO DUTTI Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

Spanish brand MASSIMO DUTTI teams up with top model Jegor Venned for their latest Fall Winter 2021.22 Menswear story titled Underline captured by fashion photographer Amit Israeli. The key pieces include grey herringbone wool coat, wool/cashmere crew neck sweater, cotton/wool darted chino, cotton and wool cable-knit sweater, wool overshirt with pockets, black leather shoes with track sole, blue check wool coat, false plain grey wool blazer, quilted feather parka with hood, and cashmere wool striped sweater with zip.