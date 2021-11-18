in Lookbooks, Menswear, Spring Summer 2022

THEBE MAGUGU Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Thebe Magugu presented the first runway SS22 show at Pitti Immagine Uomo after the pandemic digital shows era

©Thebe Magugu

Thebe Magugu presented the Spring Summer 2022 Collection during the Pitti Immagine Uomo in Florence. This was the first ever runway show at Florence after the pandemic. The collection titled ‘Doublethink’ also reflects on the troublesome politics both in designers homeland as well as globally.

©Thebe Magugu
©Thebe Magugu

“In many ways, the societal ills the continent wrestles with stem from the insidious actions of its leaders. In South Africa, we have regularised the daily tales of missing millions and economy-controlling families. These stories become dinner-time anecdotes, which minimizes the devastating ramifications that corruption holds – from increased gaps in education and equality to the mismanagement of public goods and service, which often always morphs into violence. Corruption is a global issue, which defeats the ends of justice and deters a country’s sense of safety and trust. However, some strong individuals have said ‘enough!’ – the brave women and men who have come forward as whistleblowers, who have exposed the level of rot from companies and institutions both private and state,” shares Thebe Magugu

©Thebe Magugu

