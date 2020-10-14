Jeranimo van Russel Models Paul Smith Fall Winter 2020 Collection

The handsome Jeranimo van Russel stars in Paul Smith‘s Fall Winter 2020 50 Years of Creativity campaign lensed by fashion photographer Casper Kofi. In charge of styling was Pau Avia, with set design from Christian Feltham, and grooming by beauty artist David Koppelar.

The idea for this series was to respond to the prints from the AW20 collection mainly through the use of light and set design. We identified different types of prints, like the polka dots, the printed logo, paint splatter, photo montage, and used different techniques to create images that are visually in a dialogue with the prints and clothes. – Casper Kofi