MFW Backstage: JOHN RICHMOND Fall Winter 2019.20 Show

By  |  Comments
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

JOHN RICHMON

MMSCENE Magazine‘s exclusive look at backstage action from John Richmond‘s Fall Winter 2019.20 show held yesterday, during the ongoing Milan Fashion Week. In charge of photography was Ariel Chan.

AUTUMN WINTER 2019.20 COLLECTIONS

For more of behind the scene moments from John Richmond‘s AW19.20 fashion show continue bellow:


JOHN RICHMON

JOHN RICHMON

JOHN RICHMON

JOHN RICHMON

JOHN RICHMON

JOHN RICHMON

JOHN RICHMON

JOHN RICHMON

JOHN RICHMON

JOHN RICHMON

Discover John Richmond’s AW19.20 collection looks on our DESIGNSCENE.NET.

We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Items